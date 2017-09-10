Webster crowned champion after beating Hagen in final

SMIRTHWAITE’S Nathan Webster won Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s Champion of Champions tournament.

He beat beat Amanda Hagen of Ossett Flying Horse 21-17 in the final at Pontefract Bowling Club on Saturday evening.

Amanda scored the first five points but Nathan hit back to snatch the lead.

Amanda then edged back in front 17-16 but Nathan’s strong finish earned him victory.

Nathan defeated Stuart Thompson 21-20 in the semi -finals after recovering from 20-15 down.

Amanda had a similar hard -earned victory in the semi-finnals, beating junior champion Josh Thomas 21-18 after trailing for most of the game.

RESULTS - Quarter-finals: D Harrap 20, A Hagen 21; M Chambers 18, J Thomas 21; N Webster 21, K Portman 11; S Thompson 21, C Fennell 12. Semi-finals: A Hagen 21, J Thomas 18; N Webster 21, S Thompson 20. Final: A Hagen 17, N Webster 21.

Castleford Association’s final competition this season - the Dennis Metcalfe Memorial tournament - was held at Pontefract Bowling Club on Sunday.

The pairs handicapped competition, sponsored by David Metcalfe and family, attracted a large number of entrants.

The annual tournament is in memory of the Association’s former president Dennis Metcalfe.

Stuart Thompson and Rob Lloyd retained the trophy after winning last year’s inaugural tournament. They defeated David Thomas and Mark Brain in Sunday’s final.

Thompson and Lloyd took an early 12-4 lead and never looked like losing as they eased to a 21-10 victory.

In the semi-finals, Thompson and Lloyd demolished home bowlers Jim Shepherd and Helen Charlotte 21-3 while Thomas and Brain ran out 21-10 winners against fellow Glasshoughton clubmates Sam Waite and Tony Chambers.

The Metcalfe family thanked all the bowlers for helping to raise more than £200 on the day for the Parkinson Society.

RESULTS - Quarter-finals: N Portman P Whipp 13, J Shepherd/H Charlotte 21; P Batty/C Sutcliffe 7, S Thompson/R Lloyd 21; D Thomas/M Brain 21, D Dobson/L Dye 12; M Chambers/J Brain 5, S Waite/T Chambers 21. Semi-finals: J Shepherd/HCharlotte 3, S Thompson/R Lloyd 21; D Thomas/M Brain 21, S Waite/T Chambers 10. Final: S Thompson/R Lloyd 21, D Thomas/M Brain 10.

Glasshoughton B beat Sherburn B 102-94 in the Castleford Veterans League’s Len Pickersgill Trophy final at Methley BC on Friday.

Sherburn, who were getting 12 points start, were level at 53-53 after the first three of the six games but Glasshoughton finished the stronger

Eric Lunn won 21-5 and Tommy Lund 21-9 to ensure the Castleford team lifted the trophy.

Elizabeth, the late Len Pickersgill’s neice, presented the trophy to the winning team.

RESULTS (Glasshoughton names first): A Depledge 21, C Romans 8; M Depledge 21, S Ryan 18; T Dyson 11, P Broomhead 21; G Waddington 7, M Romans 21; E Lunn 21, L Doyle 5; T Lund 21, P Williamson 9.