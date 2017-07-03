Whitwood golf challenge set to raise £1,300

GOLFERS took part in the Longest Day Challenge at Whitwood Golf Club in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Teams of four players at clubs throughout the United Kingdom were set the challenge of playing 72 holes in just one day, around the time of the longest day of the year on June 21.

Whitwood’s team comprised this year’s rabbits captain Gordon Teale and his friends Chris, Barry and Duncan.

Gordon said: “Although we were exhausted we enjoyed the day very much and we couldn’t have done it without the club’s support.

“The course was in top condition and weather stayed dry which is always a bonus. “

“With donations still coming in it’s difficult to put a final total on money raised but up to now it’s looking around £1,300 which is an outstanding effort, with special thanks to the members at Whitwood.

“On the day, we raised over £100 from bun sales, spot the ball and a charity quiz night.

“I’d like to thank my team for completing the challenge as it did get tough but we pulled through together for that final push at end.”