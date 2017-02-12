YMCA D stay on course for league and cup double

Unbeaten league leaders YMCA D take on YMCA B in Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League’s Upper Knock-out Cup final.

In the semi-finals, YMCA D’s veterans beat YMCA E’s young guns 5-1 and YMCA B pipped YMCA C 5-4.

YMCA D’s Phil Cawser recovered from two sets down to beat Bailey Pye in five sets.

Daniel Ferguson squared matters by beating Gordon Cooper over four sets but YMCA D won all the remaining games even though YMCA E gave an excellent account of themselves.

Keith Powell beat Jamie Rusling over three tight games and Cawser defeated Ferguson convincingly over three.

Powell and Cooper beat Pye and Rusling respectively to round things off.

Guy Rothery was on the losing team in the other semi-final despite winning all his matches for YMCA C.

He defeated John Keegan over five competitive sets, by 16-14 in the final set. He beat Chris Inman, again over five great sets by four points in the latter, and Graham Wylie over three, the middle set going to deuce.

Paul Morris defeated Inman over four sets, the final one going to deuce. He was closely beaten by Wylie, who took three sets to deuce, and Keegan, over three. YMCA C’s Paul Dykes lost all his games, despite taking all the opponents to four sets.

In the Lower Knock-Out Cup semi-finals, Knottingley A beat C Station 5-4 in a marathon match and C Station A defeated Knottingley B 5-3.

Alan Yip played exceptionally well for Knottingley A. He beat an unnamed player over three sets and both Richard Lumb and John Wainwright over five sets. Tim Condon lost narrowly over three sets to Wainwright, beat the unnamed player over three but lost to Lumb over four.

Dennis Shaw lost to Lumb over three and Wainwright over four, but in the final game of the night, he beat the unnamed player over three sets.

Andy Adams, Keith Lumb and Richard Fry led C Station A to victory against Knottinglery B whose defeat was tough on Dave Cooper who won three games.

Adams and Lumb both beat Neil Cooper and Lumb and Fry both beat Robert McNaught. Fry won a decisive five-setter against Neil Cooper.