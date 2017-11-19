YMCA E earn share of points with great recovery

Defending champions YMCA D drew 5-5 with closest rivals YMCA E in a Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League top of the table clash.

YMCA E recovered from 4-1 to earn a share of the points and stay just one point behind leaders YMCA D.

Phil Cawser put YMCA D ahead by beating Daniel Ferguson in straight sets and Keith Powell made it 2-0 by defeating Sarah Dyson in the first of five setters on the night.

YMCA E’s new recruit Peter France beat Ian Instone before Powell put YMCA D 3-1 in front by overcoming Ferguson in five sets.

Cawser’s spin game was then pitted against France’s silky skills in a thrilling match that was locked 8-8 in the fifth set when Cawser produced two big forehands to get the edge.

YMCA E levelled with victories for France and Dyson, the latter then losing to Cawser.

Dyson made the match all square in the doubles with two decisive forehands when the teams were 9-9 in the fifth set.

YMCA C beat Ferrybridge B 8-2 with John Spedding and Paul Morris winning all their singles matches.

YMCA C’s Stan Alderson beat Marcus Hookham 11-6 in the fifth set but lost to Terry Kirk in four sets and Neil Cooper in three. Alderson and Spedding beat Hookham and Cooper in three sets in the doubles.

Neil Cooper was Ferrybridge B’s man of the match in a 6-4 win against C Station B . He won all his three singles and teamed up with Bob McNaught to win the doubles, recovering from two sets down to win the final three sets 11-5, 15-13, 15-13.

C Station’s John Wainwright and Andy Adam both won two games by beating Hookham and McNaught.

C Station’s unnamed player lost all three games.

Peter Hugill won all his singles matches in three straight sets in YMCA A’s 10-0 victory at Ferrybridge A.

Alan Yip was Ferrybridge’s best player. He took one set off Steve Morris and two off Rob Connell.

Tim Condon also took a set off both Morris and Connell.

Substitute Terry Kirk struggled against YMCA A’s superiorior players but he is continuing to make steady progress on his return to league action.

YMCA C were too good for C Station A, running out 8-2 winners.

Barry Johnson, John Spedding and Nigel Brook were all in excellent form for YMCA C.

Captain Keith Lumb was C Station’s best player.

He won won two singles matches by beating Johnson in three sets and Brook in four.

Lumb’s teammates Richard Fry and Richard Lumb fared less well, losing all their games, but both won a set in their matches against Johnson.