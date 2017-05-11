Morrison is four star for Castleford CC

A four-wicket haul from Eddie Morrison helped Castleford to a second victory in the York Senior League’s Premier Division as they comfortably beat Goole Town by six wickets.

Goole looked set to post a decent score as they reached 76-3, but their innings fell away sharply and they were all out for 105 in 29.2 overs with Morrison leading the Cas attack with 4-17 from 9.2 overs.

David Young claimed 3-29, Michael Jarvis 2-26 and Connor Hyde 1-24.

Castleford had a couple of early setbacks in their reply with openers George Swaby (10) and Liam Hyde (four) falling cheaply.

But they began a recovery through Eddie Cole (16) and Zaid Javid (20) and were then carried through to victory in the 27th over by skipper David Wainwright (31 not out) and Connor Hyde (22 not out).

The result and maximum points lifted Castleford up to fifth place in the table.

Despite a half century from David Tomlinson, Castleford seconds went down to a seven-wicket defeat at home to Goole Town seconds in the Ebor Division Three.

Going in first, Castleford made a solid start with a 39-run opening stand between Colson Smith (16) and Arron Grant (31). They reached 58-2 then stood on 132-4 with David Tomlinson hitting 52 and Darren Tomlinson 27. But a late order collapse saw them all out for 152 in the 38th over.

Goole reached the target set in 27 overs as opener Neil Webster led them home with an unbeaten 50. George Gibson, Martin Gibson and Smith each took a wicket for Castleford, but their first defeat of the season saw slip down to sixth place.

Castleford under 11s won a closely fought contest with Pledwick in the Pontefract Junior League.

Jacob Carr and Ben Kilby Paul took three wickets each as Castleford did well to keep Pledwick to 41-8 after they had found it difficult with the bat and had been restricted to 48-8 with Paul (nine) top scoring.