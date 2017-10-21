Pacesetters Lion roar to third win on spin

GOLDEN LION Dudes maintained their 100 per-cent record in Five Towns Quiz League Division Two with their third straight victory.

Leaders Golden Lion won 76-42 at Kippax Ex-Service Club to move two points clear of Railwaymen and G-Fivers.

G-Fivers beat Little ‘Un 74-29 while Railwaymen, who won their first two matches, were without a fixture last Monday.

Rockin’ Gladiators bounced back from two defeats to collect their first points with a 49-40 win over Leading Ladies.

Vulcan Mosquitoes continued their unbeaten start in Division One with a 69-55 success at winless bottom team Vulcan Bombers.

Mosquitoes are level on points at the top with defending champions Wanderers and Flanagan’s Army who won 73-63 at Featherstone Phoenix.

RESULTS - Division 1: Crofton WMC 64, Olde Taverners 69; Featherstone Phoenix 63, Flanagan’s Army 73; Vulcan Bombers 55, Vulcan Mosquitoes 69.

Division 2: G-Fivers 74, Little ‘Un 29; Kippax Ex-Service Club 42, Golden Lion Dudes 76; Rockin’ Gladiators 49, Leading Ladies 40.

POSITIONS - Division 1: Flanagan’s Army played 3, won 2, points 4; Wanderers 2-2-4; Vulcan Mosquitoes 2-2-4; Crofton WMC 3-1-2; Featherstone Phoenix 3-1-2; Olde Taverners 2-1-2; Vulcan Bombers 3-0-0.

Division 2: Golden Lion Dudes 3-3-6; G-Fivers 3-2-4; Railwaymen 2-2-4; Rockin’ Gladiators 3-1-2; Little ‘Un 2-1-2; Kippax Ex-Service Club 3-0-0; Leading Ladies 2-0-0.