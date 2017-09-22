Pair share 180-run partnership as Fairburn clinch championship

FAIRBURN pipped Streethouse for the Pontefract and District Cricket League Division One title on the last day.

Fairburn, who snatched top spot the previous week for the first time this season when long-time leaders Streethouse were foiled by rain, retained a one-point advantage when both teams collected 16 points by winning the final matches.

Craig Piggott clouted nine siuxes and seven fours in a whirlwind 101 off 87 balls and put on 180 with Jake Abdy (62) as Fairburn piled up 239-8 from 44 overs against Hatfield Town before declaring.

Guy Abdy (5-13), Daniel Fitzpatrick (2-17) and James Pugh (2-10) skittled Hatfield for 46 to condemn them to relegation.

Jonathan Hughes (80no) guided Streethouse to a three-wicket win against Hooton Pagnell who were limited to 181 by Scott Bland (4-46), Craig Bryant (4-49) and Damian Bowles (2-23).

West Bretton finished third, just one point ahead of Ackworth.

Jonny Winwood smashed 28 boundaries in an unbeaten 135 off 99 deliveries as Bretton overhauled South Kirkby’s 181-6 that included 52 by Adam Rollin and 45 from Martyn Crooks.

Ackworth coasted to a nine-wicket win against bottom team Barnby Dun who were routed for 57 by Kieran McIntyre (4-34), Dale Longfield (3-11) and Chris Wathen (3-7).

Rossington Main escaped relegation by climbing above Hatfield with a 47-run victory at Frickley Colliery,

Greg Mann hit 106 in Rossinngton’s total of 204-5 and Chris Smith (6-31) toppled Frickley for 157, despite Imran Shahzad’s unbeaten 37 and Rizwan Shahzad’s 31.

Old Sharlston managed only 92 in four-wicket defeat at Askern.

Promoted Hemsworth Miners Welfare were cursing their luck when their match at Stainborough was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

They finished four points adrift of Brodsworth Main who grabbed top spot and the championship by beating Featherstone by five wickets.

Jason Picken (37 and 2-27) was Featherstone’s best player.

Craig Larrington (5-16), Chamila Wijesinghe (2-17) and Darren Green (2-2) set up Knottingley’s eight-wicket win at Whitley Bridge by routing the home side for 38.

Openers Liam Hopton and Rob Sperrin both struck unbeaten half-centuries in an unbroken 111-run stand in Glasshoughton’s 10-wicket win over winless bottom team Allerton Bywater who were bowled out for 110 by Sperrin (4-23), Clinton Speight (2-31) and Richard Caunce (2-9).

Tom Greenwood (45) led Allerton’s scoring

Streethouse 2nds clinched the second promotion place in Division Three by crushing Bullcroft Main who were dismissed for 44 by Stuart Camm (5-22) and Michael Tucker (2-15). Streethouse finished one point ahead of third-placed Thorpe Audlin with Hundhill Hall a further five points adrift in fourth spot.

Thorpe Audlin had a walkover at Kilnhurst while Hundhill narrowly beat champions Thurnscoe.

Ben Dunn-Birch, batting at number 10, smashed two sixes and 10 fours in an unbeaten 58 as Hundhill recovered from 41-8 to finish on 137. It proved just enough for the East Hardwick team because Richard Earnshaw (3-13) and Dunn-Birch (3-4) sent Thurnscoe’s reply collapsing from 89-0 to 124 all out, with the last six wickets falling for just 10 runs.

Richard Ellam (4-27), Tony Holmes (3-23) and Ayub Sahak (3-7) were Pollington’s match-winners in a low-scoring game at Hensall whose 39-run defeat was tough on Andrew Barker (6-32).

Dan Hurst (4-42) and Jamie Buttery (4-4) were the architects of Nostell’s six-wicket win against Yorkshire Main.

Michael King (44 and 5-38), David Mason (3-30) and Craig Stephens (54no) gave Bentley Colliery the edge against Newton Hill, for whom Gary Jennnings top-scored with 41.

Ferrybridge Power Station ended their Division Four campaign on a high note with an eight-wicket win at Garforth.

Joe Angell (31no), Neal Patel (31) and Jack Hart (30no) steered Ferrybridge to victory after Jason Lumb (3-6), Keith Lumb (2-9) and Aiden Ellison (2-17) dismissed Garforth for 106.

John Pinder (66no) and Shaun Wood (29no) guided Frickley Colliery to a five-wicket success at Sykehouse who were kept at 108 by Matthew Simpson (5-37) and Corey Hawksworth (2-11).

Askern conceded their match at Division Five East champions Hemsworth.

Knottingley were indebted to Gordon Davis (38), Matthew Carley (26), Daniel Hayes (2-13) and Bradley Davis (21 and 2-21) for a 61-run win against Brodsworth Main.

David Williamson and Jack Sykes both hit 36 and Joe Colley claimed 4-24 in Featherstone’s two-wicket defeat against Whitley Bridge.

David Brunyard (58) and Nathaniel Reeson (48) led the way as Whitley overhauled Featherstone’s total of 175.

Nostell conceded their game at Division Six East title winners Hundhill Hall.

Thorpe Audlin easily beat Sykehouse who were routed for 54 by Richard Harris (3-16), Mark Lavery (2-1) and Bailey Jones (2-17).

David Shaw (42 and 2-12), Andrew Adams (29), Adam Briddon (4-10) and Paul Snowdon (2-31) were outstanding in Ferrybridge Power Station’s 63-run win against Normanton.