Pontefract crash to heavy defeat

Pontefract slumped to a 7-1 defeat against Leeds team Rose Forgrove B in Yorkshire Chess League Division Two.

Newcomer Kayley Lockhead was first to finish after being unable to fend off a strong attack on her king.

Steve Spencer, in a pawn king ending, gained a good draw against a strong opponent.

Pete Gray, who was down in exchange with rook for a bishop, had to accept defeat.

Roy Thomas, who lost a knight for a pawn early in his match, fought on but lost in the end game.

Norman Carr salvaged a draw after being a pawn down in a tight end game. Bill Pinder resigned after losing a bishop which allowed a passed pawn. Peter Cooper didn’t have much choice in losing a rook for a bishop which cost him the game. Colin Procter, on top board, lost after being a pawn down in rook ending.