Promotion issue will be decided on final day

CASTLEFORD retained second place in the Hunters York Senior League Premier Division despite being held to a draw at Malton and Old Malton last weekend.

Castleford visit mid-table Pickering in their final match this Saturday.

They are six points clear of third-placed Dunnington who end their campaign with a difficult home fixture against champions Sessay.

Castleford recovered excellently from a shaky start at Malton.

They lost openers Luke Edwards and Edward Cole with only 14 runs on the board but skipper David Wainnwright, Connor Hyde and James Sykes led a superb fightback.

Wainwright clouted 13 fours in a sparkling 91 off 81 balls and put on 96 for the third wicket with Sykes (40).

Hyde struck an unbeaten 73 off 79 deliveries as Castleford reached 261-9 in their 50 overs.

Thomas Bumby and Shaun Harland hit half centuries as Malton replied with 237-8. Eddie Morrison took 4-63 and Wainwright 3-64, both from 15 overs.

Castleford 2nds improved their chances of avoiding relegation by beating their Malton and Old Malton counterparts by three wickets in Division Three Ebor .

All-rounder Oran White (32 and 3-35) was outstanding for Castleford who host Heworth this Saturday in their final fixture.

Castleford are second bottom. They are level on points with third bottom Copmanthorpe, just three points behind Malton and Old Malton.