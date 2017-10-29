Quiz League: Top two keep up 100 per cent record

Top two teams Wanderers and Vulcan Mosquitoes were both in winning form to maintain their 100 per cent start in Division One of the Five Towns Quiz League.

Wanderers beat Crofton WMC 69-57 while Vulcan came out on top 64-53 against Featherstone Phoenix.

Also in Division One, Vulcan Bombers won for the first time as they beat Olde Taverners 62-56.

Railwaymen saw their 100 per cent start in Division Two ended in a 64-64 draw with G-Fivers.

Rockin’ Gladiators edged out Little ‘Un 49-47 while Kippax Ex-Service Club won for the first time, 62-53 against Leading Ladies.

Positions - Division One: Wanderers played 3-won 3-points 6; Vulcan Mosquitoes 3-3-6; Flanagan’s Army 3-2-4; Crofton WMC 4-1-2; Featherstone Phoenix 4-1-2; Vulcan Bombers 4-1-2; Olde Taverners 3-1-2.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes played 3-won 3-points 6; G-Fivers 4-2-5; Railwaymen 3-2-5; Rockin’ Gladiators 4-2-4; Kippax Ex-Service Club 4-1-2; Little ‘Un 3-1-2; Leading Ladies 3-0-0.