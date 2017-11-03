Quiz League: Wanderers go clear at top

Wanderers went two points clear at the top of Division One of the Five Towns Quiz League after winning against Olde Taverners.

The 77-56 victory maintained their 100 per cent record while Vulcan Mosquitoes were beaten for the first time, 68-57, by Flanagan’s Army who leapfrogged them into second place.

Vulcan Bombers are in fourth after their 61-52 win over Featherstone Phoenix.

In Division Two, Golden Lion Dudes continued to pave the way as they beat Leading Ladies 84-43.

Second-placed Railwaymen beat Little ‘Un 77-29 and Rockin’ Gladiators moved up to third after a 63-41 win over Kippax Ex-Service Club.

Positions: Division One: Wanderers played 4-won 4-points 8; Flanagan’s Army 4-3-6; Vulcan Mosquitoes 4-3-6; Vulcan Bombers 5-2-4; Featherstone Phoenix 5-1-2; Crofton WMC 4-1-2; Olde Taverners 4-1-2.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes played 4-won 4-points 8; Railwaymen 4-3-7; Rockin’ Gladiators 5-3-6; G-Fivers 4-2-5; Kippax Ex-Service Club 5-1-2; Little ‘Un 4-1-2; Leading Ladies 4-0-0.