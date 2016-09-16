Relegated Castleford sign off with a win

Already relegated Castleford CC salvaged some pride as they won their last game in the Hunters Yorkshire Premier League North at Scarborough.

Up against the team one place above them, second from bottom Castleford produced a spirited effort to win a low scoring contest by 10 runs.

Cas have had battling problems all season and they continued into the final game as they lost their way after reaching 128-3.

Opener Liam Hyde (45) and overseas player Mohammad Waqas (34) put on 63 for the second wicket, the former hitting five boundaries and the latter four.

But after Hyde was fourth out with the score on 128 and Luke Edwards quickly followed for 14 Castleford’s resistance was broken.

They lost their last seven wickets for just 21 runs to be all out for 149 in the 40th over. Theo Smith did most of the damage with 7-47.

But Cas’s bowlers responded well and it was a similar story in the Scarborough reply as they collapsed after reaching 73-3.

The wicket of Smith, caught by David Wainwright off Daniel Robson for 33, proved the big blow and although there was late resistance from Kristian Wilkinson (24 not out) and Jack Holt (18) they fell short when all out for 139.

Eddie Morrison held his nerve against the late order fight back, taking 4-28, while Wainwright claimed 2-29 in 13 overs and there were two wickets each for Connor Hyde (2-38) and Robson (2-21).

It meant Castleford finished the season on 60 points, seven behind Scarborough and safety from relegation.

Castleford seconds also finished on a winning note as they thrashed Selby II by nine wickets in the York Senior League’s Ebor Division Three.

Selby batted out their allotted overs, but were only able to muster 125-9 and that was thanks largely to 75 not out by opener Graham Phillips.

Oran White was in great bowling form for Cas, taking 6-42 from 12 overs, while Darren Hyde took 2-9 from 11 overs and Eddie Cole 1-31.

Castleford took just 19.5 overs to knock off the runs they required as opener Nathan Smith hit a quickfire 65 and Ardash Vani gave him good support with an unbeaten 47.

The win enabled Castleford to pick up 30 points, but they still finish the season in third from bottom, well clear of the bottom two but eight points behind Londesborough Park II.