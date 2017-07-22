Annual junior rugby gala at Lock Lane this weekend

Have your say

LOCK Lane are staging their annual junior RL gala this weekend.

There will be matches today (Saturday) and tomorrow involving numerous junior teams.

Attractions will also include exhibition games, live entertainment, bouncy castles and refreshments.

The gala, at Lock Lane Sports Centre on Lock lane, Castleford, will feature teams from under sevens to under 12s.

It will raise funds to build an outdoor training facility for the club.

Hemsworth RUFC won last Saturday’s Upton Sevens rugby tournament, beating host club Upton ARLFC in the final.

Upton over 35s beat Upton A in the plate final.

Sharlston and Methley Royals were the other teams in an event at which £163 was raised for the Evan Hawksworth Fund.

Methley took a young squad to the Upton Sevens and many teenage players in the side will have benefited from the experience.

Royals head coach Mick Mallinson, who is planning for the 2017-18 Pennine League campaign, used the tournament as part of his preparations and is now looking ahead to the Castleford and Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Nines, on Saturday, August 19.

Methley are also finalising plans for their 10th anniversary game, against members of the original line-up of 2007, on Saturday, September 9.

Old-timers interested in taking part in that match should call Carl Garman on 077 2544 0293.