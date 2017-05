CASTLEFORD Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity were all handed away ties in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarterfinal draw.

Castleford visit holders Hull FC, Featherstone Rovers travel to dual registered partners Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity make the trip to Salford Red Devils.

Warrington Wolves host Wigan Warriors in the other quarterfinal.

Ties will be played the weekend of June 16-18.