Castleford Academy’s teams chasing more trophies

Castleford Academy’s boys and girls RL teams will again be strong contenders for silverware at the business end of the season this month.

The season started in September for the boys teams, with the year 7, 8, 10 and 11 sides all reaching Wakefield Cup finals. The 7s and 11s lifted the first titles of the season.

The following month all five boys teams reached the Yorkshire Cup quarterfinals.

The year 9 campaign narrowly ended there but year 7, 8, 10 and 11 all went on to reach the semi-finals and qualify for the National competition.

The year 7s won nine matches, without conceding a try, to book their place in Yorkshire Cup final and they have been joined by the year 10s. Both finals will be played in March at Wakefield Trinity.

The strength in depth of the year 7s has been evident with the school entering three teams in competitions this year, meaning all 50 students who want to play, regularly play. The B team are currently in the second round of the Yorkshire Plate competition.

The four boys teams are all starting their national campaigns in the coming weeks. All the school’s girls teams recently played their Wakefield festivals with all five sides from years 7 to 11 winning their respective competitions. They now progress to the Yorkshire festivals.