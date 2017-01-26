All to feature in Castleford’s final warm-up matches

Castleford Tigers play their final two warm-up matches for the new season as they get straight back into action on the field following a week’s training camp in Lanzarote with games at Batley Bulldogs tomorrow night and St Helens on Sunday.

Head coach Daryl Powell intends to run the rule over all his fit players over the course of the two matches as he looks to finalise his selection plans for the opening Betfred Super League clash with Leigh on February 10.

He admits there are “one of two” positions up for grabs with competition for places intense with possibly only two players, Larne Patrick and Oliver Holmes, likely to miss out on the opening match due to injuries.

Hooker Adam Milner is the only other first team squad player not to feature so far in the first two pre-season games, but he is expected to make his return to action at St Helens on Sunday after his recovery from a knee operation.

“Everybody fit at the club will be playing in these two games, which I think is great,” said Powell.

“We did the same last year and it worked really well for us coming back from warm weather camp.”

Friday’s game against Batley at the Fox’s Biscuit Stadium kicks off at 7.30pm with pay on the gate only at £10 adults and under 16s free.

For Sunday’s game against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium (kick-off 3pm) tickets can be bought from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes and via the Tigers online box office, priced to season ticket holders at £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 for five to 15-year-olds. Non-season ticket holder prices are £12 adults, £10 concessions and £6 for five to 15-year-olds.

Official supporters coach travel for St Helens is available at £13 and to book a seat call into the Tigers Den. Coaches depart from Knottingley at 12.15pm and from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at 12.30pm.