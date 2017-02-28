Attacking display at Warrington delights Castleford boss

Delighted Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell described his side’s attacking play against Warrington Wolves as “unbelievable” at times as they ran in six tries against the likely title challengers, including a burst of four in eight minutes in the first half.

Powell has been stressing the need for improved and more consistent defence from his players this year if they are to challenge for the honours, but was blown away by the way they put the Wolves to the sword in that amazing spell midway through the first half.

He said: “It was a really good win.

“Some of our attacking play was unbelievable.

“That period in the first half obviously set us up to come away with the points.

“It was a big win for us, going away there. They had played so well in beating Brisbane the week before so for us to put a marker down like we did I thought was an outstanding team performance.

“We started a little bit scratchy and they got after us a little bit. They got points and their kicks started bouncing all over the place on us.

“In one set they got one that bounced over Greg Minikin’s head and another one they nearly scored from. But on the back of that we just blew them apart for eight, nine minutes.

“The five sets in that period were four tries and one repeat set and you don’t see many periods in rugby league like that. I was delighted that we were able to be so clinical against such high quality opposition.”

Powell explained that the Luke Gale try set up by Zak Hardaker’s fantastic run and Mike McMeeken’s pass straight from a Warrington restart was a move the team had been working on in training for a long time, but he was pleased to see the players having the confidence to try it in such a big game.

He added: “The try in the middle from the restart was a planned move. You don’t pull things like that together without working on them.

“It’s something we’ve done for a couple of years. We scored against Widnes down here with exactly the same play last year and we opened St Helens up last year with it.

“It’s something that is in there, the players just use it when they think it’s on. We’ll tip them up on with little bits and pieces of where space is on teams and generally the boys are outstanding at pulling things together that we’ve worked on.”