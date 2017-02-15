Bench men make their mark for Castleford

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell believes the impressive replacements bench he had at his disposal against Leigh Centurions played a big part in their emphatic opening round victory.

Grant Millington came off the bench to give a man of the match display, fellow prop Matt Cook was not far behind in the voting while Junior Moors scored a try and Ben Roberts proved a more than able deputy at half-back after Rangi Chase had to go off injured.

Powell was pleased with the big contributions made by all four and it certainly highlighted the strength in depth at his disposal this year.

He said: “All the players who came off the bench did a good job.

“Grant Millington came on a little bit earlier than I wanted him to, but Gadwin Springer had done a mountain of work and he was pretty gassed earlier than I expected him to be.

“Millo’s a very good player and the it was very good bench we had. I always anticipated us riding a storm and then catching them when they were fatiguing a little bit.

“You bring Junior Moors and Grant Millington on - and I thought Matt Cook was very good - then Benny Roberts comes on as well, it’s a bit of a bench to be coming at you that.

“Millo did a great job, he had a hand in a couple of tries that got us going.

“There was some real classic pieces of play from the guys that got us points.

“It wasn’t picture perfect by any means, but it’s round one, it’s tough conditions, it’s cold, pretty heavy underfoot. We’ll certainly get better, but we have to be pleased with that.”

Powell was delighted to see Roberts back out on the field having such a good game after overcoming the foot injury that sidelined him for much of 2016. Skipper Michael Shenton and pack leader Andy Lynch also returned to the Super League after long lay-offs.

”Benny came off the bench to replace Rangi and I thought he looked really sharp.

“I thought he caused Leigh a lot of trouble, he’s very strong player and he’s shrugging defenders off left, right and centre at times.”

“Lynchy got us started real well and came back on and had a good stint.

“Shenny is a great leader for the team and it’s great to have him back out there.”