Castleford aiming to keep feet on the ground

With all the plaudits coming Castleford Tigers’ way following their scintillating start to the season Daryl Powell admits he needs to keep the players’ feet on the ground ahead of this Sunday’s game at Widnes Vikings.

‘Classy Cas’ are the talk of rugby league with their exciting style bringing them three outstanding victories so far in the Betfred Super League and the head coach has spoken of the need to keep focused if the Tigers are to make the most of their excellent start.

Powell told the Express: “We’ve been having people talking about us for a few years now about the way we play, but we’re getting a lot at the moment, which is great as the boys are putting a really great brand of rugby league together.

“The players are playing with confidence at the moment and people are talking about us. You’d rather it that way, but the other side of the coin is that you don’t want to get too carried away and I keep talking about that.

“There’s no doubt that at some point we are going to be in a real battle – and that could happen this week at Widnes as they’ve been really gritty and determined as they showed last week at Catalans.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep playing the game that we’re in, not the game it should be and I keep saying that to the players, just make sure that whatever happens you can deal with it.

“I think it is a case of everyone keeping their feet on the ground this week.”

Powell is confident that his players will heed the warnings about the dangers of being over-confident.

He said: “Everybody’s speaking positively about us, but I think the players have handled that really well. It doesn’t have to be a bad thing as long as you handle it in the right way.

“There’s nobody swaggering about thinking they’re the bee’s knees. The players are still working hard and are focused on what they are doing.

“The players want to be out there training, they want to be working hard and looking to improve their game.

“That’s been a foundation of us over the last few years and I haven’t seen any change to that mentality, which always makes you feel your players are grounded and on the right track.”