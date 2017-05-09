Castleford boss delighted with ‘good signing’ Jesse

Castleford Tigers players came in for praise from head coach Daryl Powell after they overcame adversity to bring back two points from their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 26-21 victory over Huddersfield Giants was achieved without Mike McMeeken, Luke Gale and Zak Hardaker on England duty plus Ben Roberts, who was out injured. During the game they then lost Rangi Chase to injury and faced having to play the last 10 minutes without Jake Webster after he was controversially sent to the sin-bin.

But the Tigers found a way to get the win and Powell was delighted with all the team, but especially Jesse Sene-Lefao who came up with the late winning try with an unstoppable strong charge over the line.

He told the Express: “It was a great finish from Jesse to put us in front.

“He’s playing well at the moment and he’s in a bit of a groove whether he’s playing in the back row or in the middle of the field.

“He’s really grown into the English game,

“There’s still some bits and pieces he can improve, we’re taking about that every week, but he’s playing well, he’s playing with confidence, his offloading game is good and he runs great lines on the edge.

“I’ve been delighted with Jesse and he’s been another really good signing for us.”

Powell was also pleased with back rower Alex Foster who came in for his debut and young half-back Tom Holmes who stepped off the bench after Chase had to go off with a neck injury to partner the already standing in Paul McShane.

He said: “I thought Alex Foster was really good. It was a really tough physical effort from him to say he hasn’t played much rugby league recently, hardly any really.

“To play his first game for us and be as tough and durable as he was in it was a great credit to him.

“Tom Holmes played last year and Paul McShane played in the half-backs so those sorts of things are not new to them, but I thought both of those guys did well.

“Paul came up with a couple of plays which really got us home and his goal kicking was great.”