Castleford boss: Our players are good at executing gameplans

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has praised his players’ ability to execute gameplans when they get out onto the pitch.

Powell revealed that the team had worked on some different moves before last Saturday’s cup tie with St Helens and they obviously worked out well with the Tigers running out 53-10 winners.

The head coach told the Express: “We looked sharp and our execution when it’s like that is pretty difficult to stop.

“It was really pleasing that we were so accurate with the ball.

“We practised some slightly different things during the week and one thing you can see about our players is that when you put a plan in place they are so good at executing it.

“It’s just really pleasing the amount of points they are scoring and how difficult it is for teams to defend us at the moment.”

Powell was understandably delighted with the display against Saints.

He said: “It was really pleasing. It was the Challenge Cup and we were up against a really desperate team in St Helens.

“We made a great start and some of the things we did were really outstanding.

“There was some quality attacking play and defensively as well I thought there was a lot of quality things to keep them out.

“Overall it was just another excellent performance.

“That 10 minutes before half-time was as good a period of play as you are going to see.

“Four tries and a drop-goal in five sets. We had the ball for 10 full minutes and that takes so much doing to be able to control the ball and execute well enough to score points like we did and completely take the game away from St Helens when it was looking pretty tight.

That the 10-try romp should come against a St Helens team that the Tigers have struggled to beat over a number of years made the victory all the sweeter.

Powell added: “You have runs against teams and St Helens have been a difficult team for us to play against.

“We did really well against them in pre-season and had a really good game at their place, but then we let ourselves down over Easter. So to do that to them was a surprise - you don’t expect to get away from St Helens like that, it was a really ruthless performance from us.”