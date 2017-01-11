Castleford boss: Players are ready for a game

Daryl Powell is pleased with the way Castleford Tigers’ pre-season training is going and is now ready to see the progress on the field when the team travels to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday for their second warm-up game.

The Tigers head coach said the players were itching to play now after some tough training and want to see some fruits of their labours out on the pitch.

He told the Express: “Everything’s going well. But we are well into pre-season now and you get to the point where coaches and players just want to have a game.

“We’re getting close to the season now and everybody’s looking forward to putting their hands up.

“The boys have trained superbly this pre-season. It’s been hard work for them and we will hopefully begin to see the results of this.

“We’ve had one game so far and this is another step we’re looking forward to.

“I think it gets to a point when the boys work hard all week with nothing to see for it at the end of the week. You need it, but it gets to a point where you need to put your hands up and we’re at that stage now.”