Castleford coach: We’ve answered some key questions

Head coach Daryl Powell believes some of the question marks against his team have been answered in the opening two games of the new season.

Powell is delighted with the way the Tigers have opened their Betfred Super League campaign with impressive victories against Leigh and Warrington and more than happy with two of his acquisitions in outside backs Zak Hardaker and Greg Eden.

He said: “I think the Warrington game showed how good we can be.

“I think Phil Clarke made a point that that’s nothing new with us, we can score points and we’ve been doing that for a few years.

“I think some of the question marks over us have been answered a little bit - who’s going to score the tries on the left hand side and can Zak Hardaker replace Luke Dorn?

“I think there’s a couple of decent ticks there in terms of those two questions.

“We’re starting to do some outstanding things, the key is the other side of the ledger. Defensively I think we’re much better, but we started a bit sloppy at Warrington and conceded a couple of tries where the boys will say we need to be better than that.

“If we can start sorting that out and be an all-round team on a consistent basis then we will really start to justify what everybody’s saying about us.”