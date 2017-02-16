Castleford confirm deal to sign Foster on trial

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Alex Foster has joined the club on a trial basis with the potential to sign the forward on a two year deal.

The 23-year-old former Leeds Rhinos youngster had agreed a move to Bradford Bulls after spending the 2016 season with London Broncos, but became a free agent following the recent liquidation of the Bulls.

After starting his career with the Rhinos, Foster spent two years on loan, first with the Broncos where he played with current Tigers stars Matt Cook and Mike McMeeken, and then in 2015 he spent time with Featherstone Rovers.

The back row forward has experience at Super League level and he will be looking to impress Tigers coach Daryl Powell as he looks to secure a permanent deal. Foster said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity Steve Gill and Daryl Powell have given me.

“It was a no brainer when I found out there was some interest, Castleford is a great club with a proud history. They have gone from strength to strength in the last few years,

“I’m itching to go but for the first month or so I’ll be completing my groin injury rehab and then I hope to nail down a contract here.

“I feel like Cas is a place where I can really improve as a player under Daryl and his coaching team.

“After talking with Daryl I am not narrowing myself down to one single position, I’ve played back row, centre and loose forward over the past few years and I’m happy to come into the team and play anywhere I am needed.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Alex is a player I have always been impressed with, since his time at London when he played against us when London were last in Super League.

“With Larne Patrick and Oliver Holmes both still being injured I think we are looking a little bit skinny moving forward, especially towards the Easter period and so I thought it was a great opportunity to get Alex in.

“He’ll probably be a few weeks before he is fit and used to what we do but I think he will really strengthen our forward pack and I’m delighted to welcome him on board.

“He can play in a number of positions including centre, back row and in the middle as well, so I think he’ll give us some great options and maintain our strength in depth while we still have those couple of injuries.”