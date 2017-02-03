Castleford duo Holmes and Maher start loan spell at Batley

Batley coach Matt Diskin is looking forward to the additions of Tom Holmes and Will Maher, who joined the Bulldogs this week on a season long loan deal from Castleford Tigers.

Both played against Batley in last Friday’s pre-season friendly, with Holmes impressing at half-back and giant prop Maher also causing problems.

Diskin admitted it was good to see first hand what his loan signings have to offer, adding: “I thought Tom Holmes played with some nice tempo and caused us some problems on the left edge in the first half, which is encouraging from our point of view.

“Big Will Maher did some big minutes. Obviously when a big man does those minutes some of the quality drops off but he was strong in the carries.

“He will offer us some great go forward this season, whether that will be this week or a couple of weeks time and both are going to be fantastic additions to the squad.”

Maher adds considerable size to an already big Batley pack and Diskin says this will be one of his side’s main assets this season.