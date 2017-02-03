Castleford fans race round to support junior teams

A group of Castleford Tigers supporters have raised over £1,000 for local junior rugby league teams at a race night held at Glasshoughton WMC.

The funds will be used to sponsor a number of teams and also provide new water bottles for the Brotherton Bulldogs junior club.

The event itself was a roaring success with 200 people turning up to the Glasshoughton club to raise £1,200 in total and to see presentations to the teams being sponsored and to also see the presentation of the Stephen Sweeting Memorial Shield, which will be given to the team who has the most man of the matches this year.

The teams who were sponsored included Fryston Warriors, Kippax, Brotherton Bulldogs and Castleford Panthers.

The admin team at CTSLC (Castleford Tigers Super League Club) would like to thank everyone who turned up to the event and for all their donations towards the funds for future teams and also to all the sponsors for sponsoring the forum over the past year. This includes TurstFord, who were the main sponsors of the race night.