Castleford forward Maher joins Halifax on loan

Castleford Tigers’ young prop Will Maher has joined Halifax on a season long loan.

The 22-year-old Cumbrian will spend the full season with Castleford’s dual registration partners with the Tigers holding a call back clause.

Maher spent 2017 also out on loan, playing 16 games for Batley Bulldogs. A sternum injury limited his appearances during the middle of the season but he returned for Batley towards the end of the year.

He previously made 15 appearances in 2016 for the Tigers.

Maher was the first player to graduate for the RFL’s Regional Academy programme when he linked up with Castleford in 2013.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “As a result of our dual registration relationship with Halifax Will Maher will be spending the 2018 season on loan to both give him consistent game time and give Halifax a player who will help them achieve their goals for the season.

“Will is a totally committed player who will give everything to drive his own standards and I look forward to seeing him grow through the year.”

Maher said: “I’m really looking forward to getting some consistent game time with Halifax and improving my game after a tough 2016 injury wise.

“The move will help me grow as a player and develop my career. I’m also looking forward to linking up again with Richard Marshall, after working with him in the England set up.”

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall said: “I worked with Will when England played against the Australian Schoolboys and he’s been in the system at Castleford since then. He’s a big man, a middle player, and he will give us a bit of size and presence.”