Castleford have to play waiting game

After their scintillating start to the new season Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has admitted he would have liked to have gone straight into another game instead of sitting it out this week.

Castleford are without a game because of the World Club Challenge matches, one of which will involve their next opponents, Warrington.

“It can be hard when the players are ready to play,” said Cas boss Powell.

“We can work on some of the bits and pieces we need to fix up and will keep working hard, but the players just want to play now and want to get in a bit of a flow.

“But we get to have a good look at our next opponents, Warrington, this week in their World Club Challenge game.”

Powell expects to have hooker Adam Milner back for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium after he missed out on the opening game of the new season against Leigh.

Half-back Rangi Chase should also be available after feeling dizzy in that game, but Paul McShane will miss out after picking up a one match ban for a dangerous throw on Leigh’s Gareth Hock.