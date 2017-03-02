Castleford lad Burrow aiming to knock Tigers off top spot

Castleford lad Rob Burrow admits he is pleased to see his hometown club doing so well these days, but is confident that Leeds Rhinos are capable of knocking them off their perch in tonight’s big local derby at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Leeds go into the game with two wins themselves in the Betfred Super League and Burrow believes they are ready for their Castleford challenge.

He said: “I have always supported Leeds, but I am proud to come from Cas.

“It’s good to see them doing well – Cas is renown for rugby and it is good for the competition and the town as well for them to have a really strong team. “They have always been competitive against Leeds and this year, more than any other, they could potentially be among the mix for trophies.”

After some big defeats to Cas in recent years, Burrow thinks it’s now time Leeds turned the tables.

He said: “Cas always play well against Leeds, regardless of past form. On form they are the best team in the comp’, arguably and it’s good – we are always prepared for a tough game against them and hopefully it will bring out the best of us.

“We have a habit of playing well in big games and there’s no bigger game for us now.

“We don’t have the Bradford derbies this year, but this is pretty much like that.

“It is two teams striving for success and it’s good that we’ve both got wins under our belt.”

Burrow reckons there are positive signs in the way the rhinos are playing going into the game.

He added: “It is early days. We are going to get better and better.

“Cas is our toughest game and we need to pick up from the first three weeks.

“We are looking forward to it, we are really going to get tested defensively. Cas are probably the best attacking team in the game, how much they throw at teams, but we are proud of our defence and this will be our biggest test so far.

“Over the three games we have got better and better. We need to take a big step this week.”

Burrow is looking forward to going up against Zak Hardaker: “I’ve never played against him before. We all know what he can do. Dealing with him is hard enough, never mind all the other players they’ve got who can cause you trouble.”