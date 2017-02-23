Castleford may settle out of court over Solomona

Speculation is mounting that Castleford Tigers could be set for an out of court settlement with the case to hear their legal action against former player Denny Solomona set to be adjourned.

The Tigers are seeking damages against their former winger, as well as his new club Sale Sharks and Solomona’s agent, Andy Clarke, for allegedly inducing a breach of contract after the Samoan international failed to report for pre-season training in November.

Castleford are believed to be claiming £500,000 for a player who scored a record 40 Super League tries in 2016 and still had two years left on his contract.

Solomona retired from rugby league and signed a three-year contract with Aviva Premiership side Sale in December.

The Tigers have appointed leading London barrister Nick Randall QC - whose other clients include England captain Wayne Rooney - and Leeds-based sports lawyer Richard Cramer to fight their case, which was expected to begin the High Court in Leeds on Friday.

However, it is understood the case will be adjourned and that the two parties have opened settlement negotiations.

Solomona has made a successful start to his rugby union career, becoming the first player to score a try in each of his first five games in the Premiership.

He is now being mentioned as a possible England international as he qualifies having been in this country since 2014.