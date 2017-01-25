Castleford name squad for Batley warm-up game

Daryl Powell has named a 21-man squad to take on Batley Bulldogs at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Friday, kick-off 7.30pm.

The friendly will see Powell give vital game time to many of the youngsters at the club and he sees it as an ideal time for the younger players to test themselves at a professional level.

New recruit Jake Trueman will also get take the field for the first time as a Castleford Tigers player.

Tickets are available on the day and are priced at £10 for adults and concessions with free entry for juniors.

The Castleford squad is: Paddy Burns, Rory Dixon, Brandon Douglas, Tuoyo Egodo, Conor Fitzsimmons, Kieran Gill, Jamal Goodall, Tom Holmes, Daniel Igbinedion, Luis Johnson, Harvey Kear, Will Maher, Callum McLelland, Luke Million, Jacques O’Neill, Jack Render, Dec Sheehan, Robbie Storey, Jake Sweeting, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner.