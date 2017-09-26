Castleford name squad for big semi-final against Saints

Head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for Castleford Tigers’ Betfred Super League semi-final against St Helens at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday night.

Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker, Nathan Massey, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors and captain Michael Shenton all return as the Tigers hope to put out their strongest possible team in a bid to cement a place in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Gale returned to training this week after his appendix operation and now awaits the results of a late fitness test on Wednesday to see if he will be cleared to play in the big game on Thursday night, just 16 days since he underwent surgery.

Gale said: “I’m taking the rehab day by day and just ramping it up each day and hopefully I’ll be all good for Thursday night.

“We will see how Wednesday goes. It is always a risk when you are coming back from injury, but if I get the all clear then I’ll be on that pitch. It’s such a big game for our club, all our hard work this season comes down to this game now and I’m doing my best to play my part on Thursday night.”

Limited tickets are still available, but it is highly doubtful that fans will be able to pay on the day. Fans can pre-purchase tickets in person from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes or they can buy online from the club website and collect from the Stadium Ticket Office on Thursday night.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad: 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 34. Alex Foster, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 8. Andy Lynch, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 17. Junior Moors, 21. Joel Monaghan, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 19. Gadwin Springer, 3. Jake Webster.