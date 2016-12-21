Castleford name squad for Boxing Day Hull game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named a 27-man squad to take on Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Boxing Day as both teams battle it out in a pre-season friendly to see who will lift the inaugural Harrison-Bryan Trophy.

The side includes a number of senior players, including the returning Michael Shenton, Junior Moors and Rangi Chase, as well as all the new signings.

Youngsters from the academy will also be given an opportunity to impress.

Powell said: “There is a good mix of senior players and some young players, which is quite exciting, and some of our fresh signings will be taking the field for Castleford Tigers for the first time which is a great opportunity for the fans to see what 2017 has in store for us,

“I am confident that we will see an outstanding performance that will reflect how good our pre-season has gone and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Kick-off is 1.30pm and tickets are available now with fans urged to pre-purchase from the Tigers Den to avoid queues on the turnstiles before kick-off.

Castleford Tigers squad:

Rangi Chase, Matt Cook, Brandon Douglas, Tuoyo Egodu, Greg Eden, Conor Fitzsimmons, Zak Hardaker, Tom Holmes, Daniel Igbinedion, Luis Johnson, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Luke Million, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jack Render, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Declan Sheehan, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Calum Turner, Jake Webster, Brandon Westerman.