Castleford name squad for Wakefield warm-up game

Daryl Powell has named a 21-man squad to take on Wakefield Trinity this Sunday in Castleford Tigers’ second pre season friendly at Belle Vue, kick-off 3pm.

The Tigers welcome back Andy Lynch, Ben Roberts and Joel Monaghan from long term injuries while Matt Cook and Luke Gale will also return to the squad.

Powell said: “We are putting out a really strong team.

“There are quite a few players in there who haven’t played yet this season so yeah I’m really excited and interested to see the players coming back. It gives them a great chance to put their hand up for selection for the first game of the season against Leigh and that is what it is all about now, we are in the final stages of our preparation and it’s a really important game for us.

“I think Wakefield will put a really strong team out and it will be a good challenge for us.

“We have got a strong starting team with some young players on the bench so yeah it’s a local derby and they will be looking to start well and they’ll be pretty excited about their own season.

“There is a lot of really positive vibes coming out of Wakefield and we want to make sure we continue our development ahead of what is a really big season for us.”

Tickets for the game are available to buy now from the Tigers Den club shop and via the Tigers online store.

The Tigers squad is: Matt Cook, Brandon Douglas, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Conor Fitzsimmons, Luke Gale, Tom Holmes, Daniel Igbinedion, Luis Johnson, Andy Lynch, Will Maher, Paul McShane, Luke Million, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Joel Monaghan, Ben Roberts, Declan Sheehan, Gadwin Springer, Jake Webster, Brandon Westerman.