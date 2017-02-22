Castleford name squad for Warrington match

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Warrington Wolves on Friday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Powell makes just one change and with Paul McShane serving a one match ban youngster Luke Million steps into the 19-man squad for the first time after impressing in the pre-season games.

The Tigers made a great start to the new season with a win over Leigh Centurions, and with a huge away following making the journey over to Warrington Powell is looking forward to what will be an intense game

He said: “Warrington looked sharp, athletic and strong in their World Club Series win. They really challenged Brisbane and put them under so much pressure with the way they moved the ball so we recognise the challenge and know what is going to be needed.”

More than 1,000 Tigers fans will be making up the Cas Army and making the journey over to support the boys on Friday night.

Tickets are still available to buy now from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes shopping centre and online from the Tigers website. A limited number of coach seats are also available down at the Tigers Den priced at £13 a seat.

The Castleford squad is: 6. Rangi Chase, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 8. Andy Lynch, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 10. Grant Millington, 29. Luke Million, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 21. Joel Monaghan, 17. Junior Moors, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 19. Gadwin Springer, 3. Jake Webster.