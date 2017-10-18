Castleford offer Talent Pathway opportunities

After another successful year Castleford Tigers have confirmed dates for the club’s England Talent Pathway 2017-2018 program.

Since its launch in 2015 the program has seen more than 600 players access player development opportunities with some going on to gain scholarships at the club and a select few also representing England at youth international level.

This year the program has been expanded to the under 16s age group following on from last year’s addition of under 15s provision.

Tigers talent development manager Darren Higgins said: “It’s great to be able to offer ongoing opportunities for the under 15s and under 16s age groups with late development in mind.

“It’s great to be able to offer ongoing opportunities for the under 15s and under 16s age groups with late development in mind.

“As a club we are very conscious of the fact that the game is a late specialisation sport and the importance of continuing to offer opportunities and pathways for players of this age group who might not be on a scholarship at this moment in time.

“This is highlighted by the fact that we recruited three players onto our scholarship last year from the under 15s programme and anticipate there will be more examples of this again at both under 15s and under 16s.

“For the under 12s, 13s and 14s age group the programme represents a great opportunity for addition player development opportunities for young players involved with community clubs or athletes from other sports who are considering trying the game.”

For more information or to book a place, email darren higgins@castigers.com