Castleford quartet on losing side for England

Four Castleford Tigers players were in the England Academy team for the second Test against France at Catalans Dragons’ ground in Perpignan last Friday.

Calum Turner started at full-back, Robbie Storey was at centre, Callum McLelland at stand-off and Luis Johnson in the back row.

In addition former Lock Lane junior Cameron Smith, now with Leeds Rhinos, skippered the side, but he could not lead England to a victory as a late try and drop-goal saw them beaten 31-26.

They had won the first Test 19-18 thanks to a late drop-goal by the Tigers’ McLelland.

But in the second game it was the hosts who opened up an 18-6 half-time lead and went on to edge the contest despite Johnson creating and scoring a try for England, whose other try scorers were Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos, two) and Will Oakes (City of Hull, two). Oakes also kicked three goals.