Castleford ready for testing game at Wigan

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is expecting a big test at Wigan on Sunday, but remains confident in the ability of his players to get the job done even if they are down on troops a little for the Super 8s game.
Wigan go into the game desperate for points to cement their place in the end of season play-offs, but Powell wants the Tigers to keep their own momentum going before September 28’s semi-final with Cas having won nine of their last 10 matches.
He told the Express: “It will be a tough game for us, we know that, but we’re confident. We’ve been an outstanding team all year and regardless of whether we’ve got a couple of bits and pieces injury-wise we’ll go and be super competitive and look to win the game.
“It’s always a testing game at Wigan. They’ve hit a bit of form and won some games recently, a couple of tough games.
“Last week at Hull it was obviously pretty tight and they’ve got a bit of a wet sail at the moment.
“The two teams we play next, Wigan and Hull, there’s a fair bit of desperation there for them to win games and for us mindful of staying in a groove moving forward into the play-off game.”
Powell added: “They’ve quite a lot of danger men.
“At the back Sam Tomkins looks like he’s getting back to playing some of his best stuff. George Williams has been an outstanding player for a few years now and Thomas Leuluai is the controller.
“The pack’s pretty big and aggressive, I think Sean O’Loughlin has been playing outstandingly well recently then Bateman and Farrell. Gelling’s a big handful in the centre and the wingers are finishers. They’ve got international quality players pretty much all over the field.”
