Castleford’s Egodo joins Oldham on loan

Castleford Tigers’ recent signing Tuoyo Egodo has joined Oldham Roughyeds on loan for the 2017 season.

The Tigers will hold a 24-hour recall clause on the loan should they require Egodo to rejoin the team.

The 19-year old signed for the Tigers from London Broncos in October 2016. He made his first appearance for Castleford in the Boxing Day friendly against Hull FC where he scored a try. Egodo also played against Wakefield recently where he impressed with his physicality.

The centre will join the Tigers’ Kieran Gill who is already on loan at Oldham for 2017.

Cas head coach Daryl Powell said: “Tuoyo has shown in his short time with us that he has huge potential as a player.

“He is training full time and gaining massive rewards from that, but there is no doubt the need to play on a regular basis and this deal with Oldham will give him the opportunity to play weekly in a tough competition and really enhance his abilities as a player.”

Oldham head coach Scott Naylor said: “Tuoyo will make us a lot stronger out wide.

“Cas and Daryl Powell think a lot about him and it will be great for us to have him on a long-term loan, which will aid his development and be good for us at the same time.

“He’ll give us power and pace and as a full-time young player at a club like Cas, as is Keiran Gill, we know we’ll be getting a quality lad. We are looking forward to having him.”