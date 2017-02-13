Castleford’s McShane facing ban after first game

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane looks like having his ever-present run in the team ending after being charged by the Rugby League’s disciplinary committee.

McShane played in every game of 2016 and played a starring role in the Tigers’ opening day 44-16 victory over Leigh Centurions, but it was in the first minute of that game that he was put on report for a “dangerous throw” on Gareth Hock.

It is a Grade B offence and could carry a two-match ban, but with his previously unblemished record at Cas, McShane has an early guilty plea available.

Two other Super League players face the disciplinary with Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly cited for a Grade B high tackle on Matty Ashurst that resulted in the Wakefield forward being removed from the field and Catalans’ Benjamin Garcia charged with a Grade A dangerous throw against Warrington.