Castleford’s Millington and McMeeken return for Rhinos clash

CASTLEFORD Tigers welcome back Mike McMeeken and Grant Millington for Friday’s Super 8s derby against Leeds Rhinos at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

They replace Matt Cook and Oliver Holmes from the side that won at Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “We have a real competition for places now as our boys look towards the semi-final.

“The boys want to be in the team that play in that semi-final and if that’s not going to get the best out of people then I’ll be checking for pulses.

“We’ll have no problem having a motivated team taking to the field for these last three Super 8s games.

“From now on in I won’t be making many changes. We have three games left now to get ourselves fine-tuned and toughened up.”

Castleford’s squad is:

Greg Eden

Alex Foster

Luke Gale

Zak Hardaker

Jy Hitchcox

Kevin Larroyer

Nathan Massey

Mike McMeeken

Paul McShane

Grant Millington

Adam Milner

Greg Minikin

Junior Moors

Larne Patrick

Ben Roberts

Jesse Sene-Lefao

Michael Shenton

Gadwin Springer

Jake Webster