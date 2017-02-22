Castleford’s Patrick suffers injury setback

Castleford Tigers are gearing up for a further spell without prop forward Larne Patrick after he has had a setback with his wrist injury.

Head coach Daryl Powell revealed that his experienced prop was facing a possible second operation on the troublesome injury that flared up in pre-season.

He said: “It’s bad news with Larne Patrick.

“He’s going back to the specialist to have a look at his wrist with the potential of having to have it re-done, which is disappointing.”

There is better news concerning another currently injured first teamer with back rower Oliver Holmes beginning his return to training after his knee injury.

Powell explained: “Oli Holmes is on a progressive return to training and hopefully he will be back running in a couple of weeks.

“It’s one of those tendon injuries that are really difficult to gauge how long it’s going to take to get back from.”

Powell, meanwhile, expects triallist Alex Foster to be ready to join in full-time training over the next week.

He added: “Alex Foster has obviously just come in and needs to have a look at how we play.

“He’s recovering from a slight injury so he’ll probably be all right in a week or so.

“He needs to get out on the field and see where he’s at.

“I haven’t got a timescale on when to make a decision on whether to sign him, we’ll see how he goes.

“He’s been on the field with us a couple of times now and he looks okay. He’s just coming back from a groin injury so hopefully he will build that up and we’ll see how he goes.”