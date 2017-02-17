Castleford’s Springer delighted to be staying at his second home

Blockbusting forward Gadwin Springer is delighted to have sorted out his future by signing a new deal with Castleford Tigers.

The French international prop forward has agreed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2019.

After the deal was confirmed, Springer said: “I feel very happy to be staying at Castleford for two more years.

“Since I have come here I have improved a lot and I think of Cas as my second home now,

“I think it is great that the fans chant for me and I appreciate how they support the team. I just love playing at Jungle!

“We have a great side and I hope we can win something soon. I think that if we go through the season with no injuries we can achieve something great here at the Tigers.”

Springer joined the Tigers during the 2015 season from Catalans Dragons, initially agreeing a two-and-a-half year contract.

He quickly become a fans favourite at Castleford, while only having played 31 appearances for the club. His speed and power have made him a handful for any Super League player in attack.

The French Guianan born forward was the first South American player to play in Super League when he made his debut for the Dragons in 2014 against St Helens. He only managed a handful of appearances for Catalans before moving to Yorkshire to join the Tigers.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is delighted to see how much Springer has grown as a player since his arrival at Castleford

He said: “Gadwin has worked exceptionally hard since he has been at the club to develop all aspects of his game.

“He is a big physical specimen whose ball carries are a real threat to opposition defence. I have no doubt he will continue to improve and develop into an all-round outstanding front rower of the future and I’m delighted that he has agreed to extend his contract at the club.”