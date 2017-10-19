Castleford sign Clark from Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that they have signed Mitch Clark ahead of the 2018 season.

The Pontefract-born prop forward will join the Tigers from Hull KR on a two-year deal.

Clark rose through the ranks at NRL side Penrith Panthers playing a key part in their Under 20s Holden Cup Grand Final victory in 2013.

In 2015, the 24-year-old played for Doncaster and earned a move to Bradford Bulls where he played over 20 games for the club in 2016 before financial troubles left Clark without a contract.

In 2017 Clark has featured in Hull KR’s promotion back to Super League but has decided to move on to join the Tigers.

He is delighted to be joining Castleford and said: “I can’t wait to rip into pre-season.

I was born in Pontefract and to get to play for this club and to play for Daryl Powell is such a massive opportunity for me. I just can’t wait to get started!”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Mitch Clark is a player I have known for a long time, having discussed his future with him three years ago.

“I’m delighted he has signed for Castleford at this time as I believe he has a big future with us.

“He is an all action front rower who has great leg speed when carrying the ball and real intent when he is defending. I welcome Mitch to the club and look forward to working with him.”