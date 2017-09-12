Castleford star Gale undergoes appendix operation

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that star player Luke Gale has today undergone an appendix operation in hospital.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner Gale began experiencing pain on Monday evening and has had to be operated on today.

Speaking before his operation today, Gale said: “I’m absolutely gutted to be facing surgery at this point in the season.

“This is a freak situation that could happen to anyone at any time and it’s just really unfortunate for me that it has happened to me now at such a crucial point in the season.

“Rest assured I’ll be doing all I can to aid my recovery with an aim to getting back on the pitch as soon as possible. In the meantime I’ll be 100% behind my team-mates in our quest for the Grand Final to top off what has already been a fantastic year.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Luke has had surgery relating to his appendix this afternoon which will keep him out of immediate action on the field. We are hoping for a speedy recovery back to the field before the end of the season.”