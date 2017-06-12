Castleford star Jesse: We’re staying focused

Crowd favourite Jesse Sene-Lefao insists that the players are staying level headed and not getting carried away with the thought of winning the Super League for the first time.

The Tigers took another step towards their goal of finishing top of the pile when they beat Warrington Wolves 36-16 to open up a six point gap at the head of the table, but they are not looking beyond the next game according to Sene-Lefao who has been a big hit in his first year at the club.

He said: “I feel like we’re on our way but we’re still challengers, we haven’t won anything.

“It is something (being the first Castleford side to ever win the league) that crosses your mind, but we don’t think about it too much.

“We had a good start and that’s it. I like that we challenge to win every game and challenge to win everyone’s respect.

“The business end is now on in. I’m really looking forward to these big challenges when teams are going to step up and try win games because they don’t want to be in that bottom eight.

“For us it’s a mindset challenge. We just stay focused, stay humble and just take every game as it comes.

“We knew that in the beginning of pre-season when we had a lot of young kids jump in and they did their job that we had a good squad.

“That was shown against St Helens. But it just proves that our 17 that take the field now has to watch their back as people are working hard behind us.

“I feel like that’s why our team is probably playing so well because if you have a bad game you’re not going to be in the team next week. It’s good to be challenged each and every day. It’s a good culture to have.”

Sene-Lefao believes the recent win over St Helens when the Tigers rested several of their top players and still came out on top has given the players extra belief.

He said: “It’s weird when you get told you shouldn’t win and you come out with the win. Within the playing group it was massive for us.

“We knew deep down inside that we believed in each other and would show up on the field. But just to prove it to people and prove to our club where we’re at.

“I feel like our club has come a long way and that win was one of the most exciting wins I’ve been a part of.”

Sene-Lefao is loving playing in front of the home fans at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle where Cas remain unbeaten in 10 matches this season.

He added: “It’s awesome playing in front of these fans.

“I was at Manly for a while and a lot of players don’t like going to play at Brookvale. I feel like our stadium is the same; people always complain but I think what are they complaining for?

“When we play at home we say in our little circle before games, ‘This is our home ground. This is our house. We control what happens here’.”