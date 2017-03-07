Castleford star McShane: Our focus is showing out on the field

Castleford Tigers star Paul McShane reckons everyone at the club is focused on turning the great start into something substantial.

The Tigers have won their first three matches and have racked up the points against Leeds, Warrington and Leigh, but do no want to get carried away.

McShane said: “We are over the moon with it (the start). We are really focused at the moment on what we want to do as a team and I think that focus is showing out on the field.

“We have still got a few timing issues and things like that and maybe when the grounds harden up a bit, you never know - we might get better.

“But we are happy with where we are at the minute and keeping those good performances going is key for us.

“Hopefully we can keep this form going.

“It’s something we want to do, but it’s about keeping our focus on what we want to achieve as a team.”

Tigers have scored 140 points in their opening three Betfred Super League games and Rhinos coach Brian McDermott described their performance against Leeds as one of the most clinical attacking displays he has seen.

McShane revealed that the Tigers are sometimes surprising themselves with their ability to score from anywhere on the pitch.

He said “Half the time we are just saying ‘let’s complete this set’ and two plays later we are 60 metres upfield.

“I think it’s just us having the confidence to play backing our skill and we worked hard on that all pre-season.”

McShane was pleased to be part of the brilliant display against Leeds, playing at stand-off with Rangi Chase suspended and Ben Roberts injured.

“I was gutted to miss last week, so I’d have been happy to play anywhere,” he added.

“As a team we understand how we want to play and that makes my job a lot easier if I have to fill in there.

“It was a team performance and I was just part of that.”