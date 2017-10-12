Castleford star: ‘We didn’t turn up’

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have had an outstanding year, but one of their season’s stars feels that they “didn’t turn up” as they suffered a painful Grand Final defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

The League Leaders’ Shield winners were unable to add a first Betfred Super League title to their honours list and loose forward Adam Milner admitted they were not good enough on the night in the final.

He said: “We couldn’t look after the ball and if you can’t do that you aren’t going to win any game of rugby league.

“Take nothing away from Leeds, they know how to do it in wet conditions at this time of year. I take my hat off to them because they’ve done it again.

“It is disappointing from everybody involved at Cas. There’s not much that can be said, we’ve just got to look at what we have achieved this year as a group.

“We’ve finally won some silverware, which is pretty special. Finishing 10 points clear, we’ve shown we’ve been consistently the best team throughout the year, but (last Saturday) we’ve not turned up.

“It will certainly give us motivation for next year and something to build on. Our aim will be to come back to Old Trafford and go one step further.”