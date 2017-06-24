Castleford supporters hear about youth progress

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club heard all about progress at junior level when they held an under 19s and youth development evening at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle’s Hospitality Suite.

The No20 Bar and Grill sponsored event was attended by Tigers’ head of youth performance Pete Riding, under 19s assistant coach Paul Couch and young players Luis Johnson, Jacques O’Neill, Kieran Gill, Tuoyo Egodo and Tom Holmes.

A review of the current status of youth development was delivered with a belief that it is improving year on year with youngsters in the area and beyond wanting to join the Tigers.

The coaches would like to see more fans coming out to support the under 19s in matches. They are currently second in their league and current U19 players Johnson and O’Neill said they were confident of a top four finish and a crack at winning the Grand Final.

Egodo, Hill and Holmes spoke about what it is like being out on loan and being a fringe first team player ready to step in when needed.

In the second part of the evening questions were taken from the audience on many varied subjects and Jacques and Tuoyo talked about how they have come from Cumbria and London respectively and settled into the local area well.

The CTSC thanked all the guests and everyone who attended with £65 raised.

A donation agreed on the evening of £500 was presented to Pete Riding to sponsor U19s players Jack Ray, Rory Dixon and Paddy Burns.

The next CTSC event is a senior players evening, again in the Hospitality Suite, on Tuesday, July 18.