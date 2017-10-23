Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers to meet in Boxing Day game

Castleford Tigers will take on local rivals Featherstone Rovers in the traditional Boxing Day match with the game set to take place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Both sides will be looking to kick start their 2018 seasons with a solid performance.

Tigers fans could get their first chance to see new signings Joe Wardle, Jamie Ellis, Mitch Clark and Garry Lo in Castleford shirts just like the corresponding 2015 fixture welcomed fans to the likes of Jy Hitchcox and Greg Minikin.

Boxing Day 2015 was the last time both sides met with Castleford running out 42-28 winners over their local rivals with Mike McMeeken grabbing two of the Tigers seven tries that day.

The last time Rovers played Castleford in a competitive fixture it resulted in a memorable Challenge Cup triumph for the LD Nutrition Stadium side.

Featherstone will also be looking to parade their new signings for the first time in the game, including half-back Tom Holmes, who has recently moved from Castleford.

Ticket information for the game will be released shortly.